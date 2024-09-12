What Analysts Are Saying About MACOM Technology Solns Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MACOM Technology Solns, revealing an average target of $120.83, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.62% from the previous average price target of $113.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MACOM Technology Solns. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $115.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MACOM Technology Solns. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MACOM Technology Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MACOM Technology Solns's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind MACOM Technology Solns

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of analog, digital and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in systems for industrial, medical, scientific, and test and measurement markets. The firm's portfolio of products includes integrated circuits, multichip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Taiwan, and other countries across the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MACOM Technology Solns

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: MACOM Technology Solns's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MACOM Technology Solns's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MACOM Technology Solns's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, MACOM Technology Solns faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for MTSI

