What Analysts Are Saying About Lyft Stock

21 analysts have shared their evaluations of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 12 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lyft, presenting an average target of $17.31, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Highlighting a 10.03% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.24.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lyft. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $17.00 $20.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $24.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $18.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $18.00 $23.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $15.00 $19.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Lowers Buy $17.50 $21.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $17.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $18.00 $20.00 Michael Ward Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lyft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lyft's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Lyft's Background

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Financial Milestones: Lyft's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lyft's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

