What Analysts Are Saying About Lucid Group Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $3.0, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $1.00. Experiencing a 14.29% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $3.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lucid Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $3.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Hold $3.00 $3.50 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $1.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lucid Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lucid Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lucid Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lucid Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lucid Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Lucid Group: A Closer Look

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It offers its own geographically distributed retail and service locations and through direct-to-consumer online and retail sales. It also boasts a product roadmap of future vehicle programs and technologies. It focuses on in-house hardware and software innovation, vertical integration, and a clean-sheet approach to engineering and design led to the development of the Lucid Air. The Lucid Air is a luxury sedan that redefines both the luxury car segment and the EV space. Its geographic segments include North America, the Middle East, and Other International.

A Deep Dive into Lucid Group's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lucid Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 49.2% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -271.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lucid Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lucid Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lucid Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LCID

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage On Neutral Dec 2021 Guggenheim Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for LCID

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.