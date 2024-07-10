What Analysts Are Saying About LiveRamp Holdings Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $52.0, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Marking an increase of 0.48%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $51.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive LiveRamp Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $56.00 $51.00 Stan Zlotsky Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $45.00 $49.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $51.00 $51.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LiveRamp Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of LiveRamp Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of LiveRamp Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into LiveRamp Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering LiveRamp Holdings: A Closer Look

LiveRamp Holdings Inc is a global technology company that helps companies build enduring brand and business value by collaborating responsibly with data. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics and foundational identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust.

Key Indicators: LiveRamp Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, LiveRamp Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.63% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LiveRamp Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LiveRamp Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, LiveRamp Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

