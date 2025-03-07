What Analysts Are Saying About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.25, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Highlighting a 18.75% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $4.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Roanna Ruiz Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $1.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's Background

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. Some of its drug candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 980.25% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3703.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -30.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -18.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

