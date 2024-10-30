What Analysts Are Saying About Leidos Holdings Stock

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $189.12, a high estimate of $228.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.16% increase from the previous average price target of $173.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Leidos Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gavin Parsons Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $228.00 $205.00 Peter Arment Baird Raises Outperform $218.00 $180.00 Jason Gursky Citigroup Raises Buy $194.00 $169.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $183.00 $172.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Mariana Perez B of A Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Leidos Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Leidos Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Leidos Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Leidos Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in three reportable segments; Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. Defense Solutions provides technologically latest services, solutions, and products to a broad customer base. It generates key revenue from Defense Solutions.

Leidos Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Leidos Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.66% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Leidos Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leidos Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leidos Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

