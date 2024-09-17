What Analysts Are Saying About Lattice Semiconductor Stock

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $62.08, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average has decreased by 19.95% from the previous average price target of $77.55.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lattice Semiconductor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $61.00 $61.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Announces Outperform $50.00 - Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $56.00 $82.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $85.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Matt Ramsay TD Cowen Lowers Buy $60.00 $80.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $65.00 $85.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $61.00 $80.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Hold $55.00 $67.00 Blake Friedman B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $47.00 $83.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lattice Semiconductor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lattice Semiconductor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lattice Semiconductor's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lattice Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company has one operating segment namely the core Lattice business that includes silicon-based and silicon-enabling products, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. The products of the company are offered globally; and, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia.

Key Indicators: Lattice Semiconductor's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Lattice Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -34.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lattice Semiconductor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lattice Semiconductor's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lattice Semiconductor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lattice Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

