What Analysts Are Saying About Lands' End Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.0, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Lands' End's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $20.00|$20.00 | |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $20.00|$20.00 | |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $20.00|$20.00 | |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $20.00|$20.00 | |Eric Beder |Small Cap Consumer Research|Maintains |Buy | $20.00|$20.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lands' End. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lands' End. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lands' End compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lands' End compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lands' End's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Lands' End's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lands' End analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Lands' End

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically operates in USA, Europe, Asia, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Lands' End: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Lands' End's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.22%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lands' End's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lands' End's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lands' End's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Lands' End adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.