What Analysts Are Saying About Kontoor Brands Stock

Ratings for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $99.25, with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. A decline of 4.34% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kontoor Brands is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $96.00 $108.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Overweight $93.00 $100.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $108.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kontoor Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kontoor Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kontoor Brands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kontoor Brands's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kontoor Brands's Background

Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities and distributes the products through both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers. The Company has two reportable segments: Wrangler and Lee. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Wrangler segment. The company's geographical segments are the United States and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Kontoor Brands: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kontoor Brands's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kontoor Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.9%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kontoor Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, Kontoor Brands adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

