What Analysts Are Saying About Klaviyo Stock

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $50.05, along with a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $46.11, the current average has increased by 8.54%.

The standing of Klaviyo among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $40.00|$52.00 | |Brett Huff |Stephens & Co. |Announces |Overweight | $43.00|- | |Brett Huff |Stephens & Co. |Announces |Overweight | $43.00|- | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $56.00|$56.00 | |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Maintains |Overweight | $53.00|$53.00 | |Parker Lane |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $54.00|$45.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $51.00|$47.00 | |Gabriela Borges |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $51.00|$45.00 | |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $52.00|$42.00 | |David Hynes |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $50.00|$40.00 | |Elizabeth Porter |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $50.00|$47.00 | |Brett Knoblauch |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Overweight | $54.00|$47.00 | |Rob Oliver |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $54.00|$52.00 | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $54.00|$51.00 | |Michael Berg |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $45.00|$48.00 | |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $53.00|$50.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Raises |Buy | $56.00|$46.00 | |Mark Zgutowicz |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $51.00|$40.00 | |Michael Berg |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $48.00|$41.00 | |Tyler Radke |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $48.00|$39.00 | |Nick Altmann |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $45.00|$35.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Klaviyo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Klaviyo's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Klaviyo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Klaviyo's Background

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service, and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Klaviyo: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Klaviyo's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.0% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Klaviyo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Klaviyo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

