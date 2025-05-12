What Analysts Are Saying About Kennametal Stock

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kennametal, revealing an average target of $23.38, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 6.48% from the previous average price target of $25.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Kennametal among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $22.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $24.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $24.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $25.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $27.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $30.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kennametal. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kennametal compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kennametal compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kennametal's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Kennametal's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Kennametal: A Closer Look

Kennametal Inc is a manufacturer of metalworking tools and wear-resistant engineered components and coatings. The company operates in two business segments; Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Metal Cutting segment. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures high-performance tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy, and transportation. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from Germany, China, Canada, India, Italy, and other countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Kennametal

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kennametal displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Kennametal's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kennametal's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kennametal's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kennametal's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.49, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

