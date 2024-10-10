What Analysts Are Saying About Johnson & Johnson Stock

17 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 13 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Johnson & Johnson, presenting an average target of $193.94, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average has decreased by 0.6% from the previous average price target of $195.12.

The perception of Johnson & Johnson by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $178.00 $175.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Narumi Nakagiri Daiwa Capital Lowers Neutral $150.00 $160.00 Chris Shibutani Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $155.00 $160.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Buy $185.00 $195.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $167.00

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Johnson & Johnson's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.62%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson & Johnson's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.58.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

