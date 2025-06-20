What Analysts Are Saying About Johnson Controls Intl Stock

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $100.92, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $81.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.3% increase from the previous average price target of $92.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Johnson Controls Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $100.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $116.00 $103.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $98.00 $81.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $85.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $112.00 $101.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $82.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $90.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $82.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $84.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $95.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $81.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Johnson Controls Intl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Johnson Controls Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Johnson Controls Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into Johnson Controls Intl's Background

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services commercial HVAC systems, building management platforms and controls, fire and security solutions, and industrial refrigeration units. Commercial HVAC and fire and security each account for approximately 45% of sales, while industrial refrigeration and other solutions account for the remaining 10% of revenue. In fiscal 2024, Johnson Controls generated nearly $23 billion in pro forma revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Johnson Controls Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Johnson Controls Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.41% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JCI

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Downgrades Outperform Perform Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for JCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.