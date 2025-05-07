What Analysts Are Saying About JELD-WEN Holding Stock

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.88, with a high estimate of $8.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average represents a 26.04% decrease from the previous average price target of $7.95.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of JELD-WEN Holding among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $2.00 $5.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $5.25 $6.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $5.00 $7.50 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $6.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $9.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $8.00 $10.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $11.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $5.00 $7.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $7.50 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to JELD-WEN Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to JELD-WEN Holding. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JELD-WEN Holding compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JELD-WEN Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of JELD-WEN Holding's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of JELD-WEN Holding's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on JELD-WEN Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind JELD-WEN Holding

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior building products, offering a selection of doors, windows, walls, and related products. The products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The firm's operating segments are North America, Europe, and Australasia. It generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

Breaking Down JELD-WEN Holding's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: JELD-WEN Holding's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: JELD-WEN Holding's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JELD-WEN Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -33.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: JELD-WEN Holding's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JELD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Underperform Underperform May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for JELD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.