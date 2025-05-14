What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com Stock

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $50.0, along with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Observing a 2.56% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $48.75.

The perception of JD.com by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $53.00 $58.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Lowers Buy $51.00 $56.00 Ellie Jiang Macquarie Announces Neutral $35.00 - Joyce Ju B of A Securities Lowers Buy $48.00 $51.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $45.00 $35.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $50.00 $43.00 Andre Chang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $58.00 $47.00 Gregory Zhao Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to JD.com. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of JD.com compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for JD.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know JD.com Better

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

A Deep Dive into JD.com's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: JD.com's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JD.com's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JD.com's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JD.com's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: JD.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

