What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for JD.com, presenting an average target of $52.8, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Observing a 13.3% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $46.60.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive JD.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $50.00 $43.00 Andre Chang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $58.00 $47.00 Gregory Zhao Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Outperform $46.00 $43.00

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

JD.com: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, JD.com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.12% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: JD.com's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JD.com's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.81% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, JD.com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

