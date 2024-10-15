What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com Stock

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.04%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of JD.com among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $28.00 $28.00 Andre Chang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $36.00 $33.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $47.00 $55.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $32.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JD.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JD.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of JD.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of JD.com's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Unraveling the Financial Story of JD.com

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: JD.com's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: JD.com's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JD.com's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): JD.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: JD.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

