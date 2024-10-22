What Analysts Are Saying About Janus Henderson Group Stock

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Janus Henderson Group, presenting an average target of $38.33, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a 5.01% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $36.50.

The perception of Janus Henderson Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $41.00 $37.00 Andrei Stadnik Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $39.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $37.00 $36.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $37.00 $36.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $37.00 - Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $33.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $37.00 $36.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Janus Henderson Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Janus Henderson Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Janus Henderson Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Janus Henderson Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (55% of managed assets), self-directed (24%) and institutional (21%) clients. At the end of June 2024, active equities (63%), fixed-income (21%), multi-asset (14%) and alternative (2%) investment platforms constituted the company's $361.4 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources most of its managed assets from clients in North America (61%), with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (29%) and the Asia-Pacific region (10%) accounting for the remainder.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Janus Henderson Group

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Janus Henderson Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Janus Henderson Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

