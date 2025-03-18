What Analysts Are Saying About Jakks Pacific Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Jakks Pacific and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Jakks Pacific's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Eric Berg Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jakks Pacific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jakks Pacific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Jakks Pacific's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Jakks Pacific's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Jakks Pacific Better

Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-product line, multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets, sells and distributes toys and related kid-targeted consumer products, inclusive of kids indoor and outdoor furniture, costumes and various product lines in the sporting goods and home furnishings space. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets, and others. The company's products have been divided into two segments: (i) Toys/Consumer Products and (ii) Costumes.

Breaking Down Jakks Pacific's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Jakks Pacific displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jakks Pacific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jakks Pacific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jakks Pacific's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.88% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, Jakks Pacific adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

