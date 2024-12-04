What Analysts Are Saying About Jabil Stock

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Jabil (NYSE:JBL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $145.4, a high estimate of $157.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.7% increase from the previous average price target of $135.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jabil by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $157.00 $135.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Lowers Buy $130.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jabil. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jabil compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Jabil's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.The Company derives its revenue from providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

Jabil's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Jabil's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 August, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jabil's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jabil's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jabil's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.79%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

