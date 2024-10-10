What Analysts Are Saying About ITT Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on ITT (NYSE:ITT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ITT, presenting an average target of $157.0, a high estimate of $166.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $143.75, the current average has increased by 9.22%.

A clear picture of ITT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $166.00 $150.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $155.00 $150.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $157.00 $150.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00

Delving into ITT's Background

ITT Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and customized technology solutions predominantly for the transportation, industrial and energy markets. The company's products include, brake pads, shock absorbers, pumps, valves, connectors, switches and others. Its operating segments are; Motion Technologies (MT), Industrial Process (IP), and Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). The majority of the revenue is generated from the Motion Technologies segment which is a manufacturer of brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, energy absorption components and sealing technologies. Geographically, the company generates majority of the revenue from North America, and also has its presence in South America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

ITT: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: ITT displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ITT's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ITT's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, ITT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

