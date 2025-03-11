What Analysts Are Saying About Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $59.43, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has decreased by 5.02% from the previous average price target of $62.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Ionis Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $47.00 $51.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $64.00 $67.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $45.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024. Ionis received FDA approval in 2024 for Tryngolza for a rare high-triglyceride syndrome, marking its first independent launch.

Financial Insights: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Challenges: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.18%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -46.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -16.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.41. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

