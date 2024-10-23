What Analysts Are Saying About Interpublic Gr of Cos Stock

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Interpublic Gr of Cos and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.21, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. A decline of 5.62% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Interpublic Gr of Cos by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Roch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $32.50 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Neutral $31.00 $31.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $26.00 $28.00 Julien Roch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $32.50 $34.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $33.00 $36.00 Adam Berlin UBS Lowers Sell $29.00 $34.00 Adrien de Saint Hilaire B of A Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Interpublic Gr of Cos. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Interpublic Gr of Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Interpublic Gr of Cos

Interpublic Group is among the world's largest advertising holding companies based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates about 65% of revenue in the US and 17% in the UK and Europe.

A Deep Dive into Interpublic Gr of Cos's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Interpublic Gr of Cos's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interpublic Gr of Cos's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interpublic Gr of Cos's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Interpublic Gr of Cos's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

