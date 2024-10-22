What Analysts Are Saying About Interparfums Stock

Analysts' ratings for Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Interparfums, presenting an average target of $170.6, a high estimate of $192.00, and a low estimate of $163.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Interparfums is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $192.00 $192.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Interparfums. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Interparfums compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Interparfums's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Interparfums's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Interparfums: A Closer Look

Interparfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance-related products. It sells its product under the brand which includes Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas and Van Cleef & Arpels. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, SA, and United States based operations.. The group sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

Breaking Down Interparfums's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Interparfums's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.67% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Interparfums's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interparfums's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Interparfums's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

