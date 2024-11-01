What Analysts Are Saying About International Paper Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for International Paper, presenting an average target of $58.5, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.46% increase from the previous average price target of $56.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive International Paper. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $56.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $61.00 $57.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 David Coleman Argus Research Announces Buy $52.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to International Paper. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of International Paper compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of International Paper's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on International Paper analyst ratings.

Delving into International Paper's Background

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

Key Indicators: International Paper's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining International Paper's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.11% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.52%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): International Paper's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): International Paper's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: International Paper's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IP

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Seaport Global Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for IP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.