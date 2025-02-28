What Analysts Are Saying About Intellia Therapeutics Stock

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Intellia Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average represents a 41.87% decrease from the previous average price target of $53.33.

The perception of Intellia Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Cheng JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $13.00 $45.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $56.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $19.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $40.00 $60.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $60.00 $70.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $50.00 $70.00

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Intellia Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -24.02%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1489.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intellia Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -14.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intellia Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

