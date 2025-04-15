What Analysts Are Saying About Inspire Medical Systems Stock

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $225.56, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average represents a 5.4% decrease from the previous average price target of $238.44.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Inspire Medical Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Shagun Singh |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $215.00|$260.00 | |Richard Newitter |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $235.00|$250.00 | |Shagun Singh |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $260.00|$260.00 | |Mike Polark |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $248.00|$252.00 | |Larry Biegelsen |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $195.00|$198.00 | |Kallum Titchmarsh |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $220.00|$230.00 | |Adam Maeder |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $233.00|$260.00 | |Brett Fishbin |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $234.00|$236.00 | |Jonathan Block |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $190.00|$200.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Inspire Medical Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Inspire Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Inspire Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Inspire Medical Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Inspire Medical Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Inspire Medical Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Inspire Medical Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inspire Medical Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inspire Medical Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

