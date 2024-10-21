What Analysts Are Saying About Ingredion Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ingredion, presenting an average target of $141.2, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.12% from the previous average price target of $129.40.

A clear picture of Ingredion's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $147.00 $138.00 Cody Ross UBS Raises Buy $148.00 $141.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $122.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $128.00 $120.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $138.00 $126.00

Delving into Ingredion's Background

Ingredion is an ingredients provider for the food, beverage, brewing, and animal nutrition industries. The company processes corn, tapioca, potatoes, stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients. The company has two main product lines: specialty and core ingredients. Specialty ingredients includes starch-based texturizers, natural alternative sweeteners such as stevia, and plant proteins for alternative dairy and snacks. Core ingredients includes sweeteners, such as high-fructose corn syrup, and commodity starches, such as those used for sustainable packaging.

Financial Milestones: Ingredion's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Ingredion's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.23%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Ingredion's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ingredion's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

