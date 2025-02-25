What Analysts Are Saying About Hyatt Hotels Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $166.64, a high estimate of $201.00, and a low estimate of $151.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.58% from the previous average price target of $162.45.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hyatt Hotels. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $155.00 $150.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $156.00 $158.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $163.00 $158.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $165.00 $172.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $151.00 $162.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $201.00 $207.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $170.00 $172.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $176.00 $150.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $161.00 $144.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $168.00 $163.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $167.00 $151.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Hyatt Hotels's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hyatt Hotels analyst ratings.

Discovering Hyatt Hotels: A Closer Look

Hyatt is an operator of owned (4% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (96%) properties across around 20 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 54% Americas, 22% rest of world, and 23% Asia-Pacific.

Breaking Down Hyatt Hotels's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hyatt Hotels's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.49% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.14.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

