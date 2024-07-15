What Analysts Are Saying About Humana Stock

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Humana (NYSE:HUM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Humana, presenting an average target of $369.64, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $326.00. A 2.18% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $377.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Humana by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $400.00 $355.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $392.00 - Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $374.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $360.00 $360.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Neutral $374.00 - Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Raises Neutral $376.00 $342.00 Frank Morgan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $353.00 $415.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $326.00 $334.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $360.00 $391.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $370.00 $415.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Buy $381.00 $411.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Humana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Humana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Humana's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Humana: A Closer Look

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Humana: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Humana displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Humana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Humana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Humana's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

