What Analysts Are Saying About Honeywell Intl Stock

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $232.9, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $178.00. A 2.8% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $239.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Honeywell Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Kaplowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $229.00|$253.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $178.00|$205.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $247.00|$251.00 | |Chris Snyder |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $217.00|$210.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $251.00|$260.00 | |Deane Dray |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $236.00|$253.00 | |Joseph O'Dea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $220.00|$240.00 | |Nicole Deblase |Deutsche Bank |Raises |Buy | $260.00|$236.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $260.00|$255.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $231.00|$233.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Honeywell Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Honeywell Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Honeywell Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Honeywell Intl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Honeywell Intl analyst ratings.

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Financial Insights: Honeywell Intl

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Honeywell Intl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.86% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honeywell Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, Honeywell Intl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HON

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HON

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.