What Analysts Are Saying About Hewlett Packard Stock

Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hewlett Packard and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 12.36% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Hewlett Packard by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $14.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $22.00 $17.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Hold $16.00 $24.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $24.00 $28.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $20.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $22.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $26.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hewlett Packard. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hewlett Packard. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hewlett Packard's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hewlett Packard's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hewlett Packard analyst ratings.

Discovering Hewlett Packard: A Closer Look

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Hewlett Packard's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hewlett Packard's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hewlett Packard's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hewlett Packard's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HPE

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Upgrades In-Line Outperform Mar 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for HPE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.