What Analysts Are Saying About Hewlett Packard Stock

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.89, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.99% from the previous average price target of $19.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Hewlett Packard among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Matt Niknam Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $22.00 - Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $20.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Neutral $20.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hewlett Packard. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hewlett Packard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hewlett Packard's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hewlett Packard analyst ratings.

Discovering Hewlett Packard: A Closer Look

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Key Indicators: Hewlett Packard's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hewlett Packard's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.11% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hewlett Packard's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

