What Analysts Are Saying About Helmerich & Payne Stock

Ratings for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $25.86, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 22.41%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Helmerich & Payne is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $24.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $25.00 $32.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $28.00 $43.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $25.00 $32.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $32.00 $33.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $27.00 - David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Helmerich & Payne compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Helmerich & Payne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Helmerich & Payne's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Helmerich & Payne's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Helmerich & Payne's Background

Helmerich & Payne Inc provides performance-driven drilling solutions and technologies that are intended to make hydrocarbon recovery safer and more economical for oil and gas exploration and production companies. The Company focus on the drilling segment of the oil and gas production value chain. Company operates in North America, Gulf of Mexico, and other international places such as Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also own and operates a limited number of commercial real estate properties located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It's real estate investments include a shopping center and of undeveloped real estate projects.

Financial Insights: Helmerich & Payne

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Helmerich & Payne displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 50.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Helmerich & Payne's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helmerich & Payne's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helmerich & Payne's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

