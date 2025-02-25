What Analysts Are Saying About HealthEquity Stock

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $115.6, with a high estimate of $126.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.42% from the previous average price target of $103.75.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive HealthEquity. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $105.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $107.00 $105.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Outperform $105.00 $100.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Announces Outperform $126.00 - Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $120.00 $105.00

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. It provides payment processing services, personalized benefit information, the ability to earn wellness incentives, andinvestment adviceto grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. It manages consumers' tax-advantaged health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs) offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements (FSAs and HRAs), and administers Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), commuter and other benefits. It also provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.

HealthEquity: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HealthEquity's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.55% as of 31 October, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HealthEquity's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HealthEquity's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.16% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

