What Analysts Are Saying About Hamilton Lane Stock

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hamilton Lane, revealing an average target of $141.4, a high estimate of $156.00, and a low estimate of $122.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.8% from the previous average price target of $124.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hamilton Lane. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $156.00 - Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $150.00 $122.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $134.00 $120.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $145.00 $135.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $122.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Lane. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hamilton Lane's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hamilton Lane's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hamilton Lane analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Financial Milestones: Hamilton Lane's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hamilton Lane's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 57.34% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hamilton Lane's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HLNE

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HLNE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.