What Analysts Are Saying About Granite Point Mortgage Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $2.69, a high estimate of $3.50, and a low estimate of $2.25. This current average represents a 13.78% decrease from the previous average price target of $3.12.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Granite Point Mortgage by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $2.25 $2.50 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Buy $2.50 $3.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $2.50 $2.75 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Buy $3.50 $3.75

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Granite Point Mortgage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Granite Point Mortgage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Granite Point Mortgage compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Granite Point Mortgage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Granite Point Mortgage's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Granite Point Mortgage Better

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc focuses on directly originating, investing in, and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company constructs its investment portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis, emphasizing rigorous credit underwriting, selectivity, and diversification, and assesses each investment from a fundamental value perspective relative to other opportunities available in the market. It typically provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for a variety of purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancing, and a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning and repurposing of the property.

Granite Point Mortgage: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Granite Point Mortgage's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -44.94% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -447.98%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Granite Point Mortgage's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.41.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

