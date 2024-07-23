What Analysts Are Saying About Gold Royalty Stock

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Gold Royalty (AMEX:GROY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Gold Royalty, revealing an average target of $3.9, a high estimate of $5.75, and a low estimate of $2.50. This current average has decreased by 9.51% from the previous average price target of $4.31.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Gold Royalty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Heiko Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.75 $5.75 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Maintains Outperform $2.75 $2.75 Rene Cartier BMO Capital Announces Outperform $2.50 - Heiko Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.75 $5.75 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Lowers Market Perform $2.75 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gold Royalty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gold Royalty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gold Royalty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Gold Royalty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Gold Royalty: A Closer Look

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company. It offers creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The company's mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for investors. It has its business as a single operating segment, being the investment in royalty and mineral stream interests.

Gold Royalty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Gold Royalty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 277.31% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -48.55%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gold Royalty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gold Royalty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gold Royalty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

