What Analysts Are Saying About GoDaddy Stock

Analysts' ratings for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $222.6, with a high estimate of $275.00 and a low estimate of $177.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.64% increase from the previous average price target of $216.87.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive GoDaddy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $231.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Overweight $235.00 $243.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $225.00 $230.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $180.00 $177.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $234.00 $260.00 Elizabeth Elliott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $206.00 $228.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $185.00 $200.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Neutral $225.00 $172.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $275.00 $230.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $243.00 $235.00 Elizabeth Elliott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $228.00 $227.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $177.00 $176.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $231.00 $224.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of GoDaddy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of GoDaddy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GoDaddy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind GoDaddy

GoDaddy provides domain registration and aftermarket services, website hosting, security, design, and business productivity tools, commerce solutions, and domain registry services. The company primarily targets micro- to small businesses, website design professionals, registrar peers, and domain investors. Since acquiring payment processing platform Poynt in 2021, the company has expanded into omnicommerce solutions, including offering an online payment gateway and offline point-of-sale devices.

GoDaddy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, GoDaddy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.74% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GoDaddy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoDaddy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 49.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: GoDaddy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 19.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GDDY

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GDDY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.