What Analysts Are Saying About Globus Medical Stock

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Globus Medical, revealing an average target of $97.36, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average has increased by 8.5% from the previous average price target of $89.73.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Globus Medical by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $103.00 $100.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $94.00 $92.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $93.00 $95.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $101.00 $92.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Neutral $97.00 $80.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $90.00 $85.00 Jason Wittes Roth MKM Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $91.00 $87.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $88.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $92.00 $85.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $100.00 $83.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Globus Medical's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Globus Medical's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Globus Medical

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States. It also has its presence internationally.

Globus Medical: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Globus Medical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globus Medical's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Globus Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

