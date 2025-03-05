What Analysts Are Saying About Global E Online Stock

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $61.88, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Observing a 3.79% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $59.62.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Global E Online is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $60.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Lowers Buy $64.00 $68.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $64.00 $68.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $52.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $63.00 $56.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $63.00

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and, anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Global E Online's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 49.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Global E Online's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global E Online's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

