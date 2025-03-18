What Analysts Are Saying About Getty Images Holdings Stock

Analysts' ratings for Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Getty Images Holdings, revealing an average target of $5.49, a high estimate of $7.70, and a low estimate of $3.75. This current average represents a 6.31% decrease from the previous average price target of $5.86.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Getty Images Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $7.70 $7.70 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $4.50 $6.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Neutral $3.75 $3.75

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Getty Images Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Getty Images Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Getty Images Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Getty Images Holdings

Getty Images Holdings Inc is engaged in the core mission of bringing the world's creative and editorial visual content solutions to its customers to engage their audiences. the company has developed market enhancements across e-commerce, content subscriptions, user-generated content, diverse and inclusive content, and proprietary research alongside investment in its technology platform, which includes artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven search functionality and image editing and integrated APIs, to become a trusted industry leader in the visual content. Geographically the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, out of which a majority of its revenue is generated from the Americas.

Getty Images Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Getty Images Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.91% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Getty Images Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Getty Images Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Getty Images Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, Getty Images Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

