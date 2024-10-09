What Analysts Are Saying About Genpact Stock

Analysts' ratings for Genpact (NYSE:G) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.0, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $37.71, the current average has increased by 8.72%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Genpact by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Hold $40.00 $35.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $43.00 $35.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $42.00 $38.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $36.00 $35.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $42.00 $40.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $40.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Genpact. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genpact compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Genpact's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Genpact's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Genpact Better

Genpact Ltd is a provider of business process management services. Clients are industry verticals and operate in banking and financial services, insurance, capital markets, consumer product goods, life sciences, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, healthcare, and high-tech. Genpact's services include aftermarket, direct procurement, risk and compliance, human resources, IT, industrial solutions, collections, finance and accounting, and media services. Genpact's end market by revenue is India. It is a General Electric spin-off, which is still a large source of revenue for Genpact.

Understanding the Numbers: Genpact's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Genpact's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genpact's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genpact's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Genpact's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

