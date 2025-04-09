What Analysts Are Saying About Genmab Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.75, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average represents a 20.5% decrease from the previous average price target of $50.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Genmab among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Raghuram Selvaraju |HC Wainwright & Co. |Lowers |Buy | $37.00|$50.00 | |Asthika Goonewardene|Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $45.00|$50.00 | |Jonathan Chang |Leerink Partners |Announces |Outperform | $27.00|- | |Raghuram Selvaraju |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $50.00|$50.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Genmab. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Genmab. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genmab compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genmab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Genmab's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Genmab's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Genmab analyst ratings.

Delving into Genmab's Background

Genmab is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab also has Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon), Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Tivdak (partnered with Seagen) for cervical cancer, and Epkinly (partnered with AbbVie) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.

Genmab: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Genmab's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 59.7%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genmab's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GMAB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 William Blair Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GMAB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.