What Analysts Are Saying About Gaming and Leisure Props Stock

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $49.0, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. A decline of 1.01% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Gaming and Leisure Props among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $47.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $46.00 $47.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $47.00 $49.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $53.00 $55.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $47.00 $49.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $53.00 - Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $49.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Gaming and Leisure Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a real estate investment property trust whose primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in sixty one gaming and related facilities, the real property associated with thirty four gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with six gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Gaming and Leisure Props showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.84% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 46.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gaming and Leisure Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.67.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

