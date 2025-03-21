What Analysts Are Saying About Gambling.com Gr Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.4, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a 2.22% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $18.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gambling.com Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Announces Buy $16.00 -

Discovering Gambling.com Gr: A Closer Look

Gambling.com Group Ltd is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a provider of digital marketing services in the online gambling industry. Its principal focus is on online casino and online sports betting and the fantasy sports industry. It generates revenue by referring online gamblers to online gambling operators.

Gambling.com Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Gambling.com Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 36.92% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gambling.com Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.68% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Gambling.com Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

