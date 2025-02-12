What Analysts Are Saying About Freshworks Stock

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.89, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.99% from the previous average price target of $18.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Freshworks is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $24.00 $20.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $13.00 $16.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $22.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $18.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Freshworks. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Freshworks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Freshworks's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Freshworks's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc provides software as a service platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to support customers through e-mail, phone, website, and social networks. It offers solutions that serve the needs of users in the CS and ITSM categories and has also expanded its offering with Sales and Marketing automation products. These product offerings enable organizations to acquire, engage, and serve their customers and employees. The group derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Freshworks's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Freshworks's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Freshworks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -16.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freshworks's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freshworks's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Freshworks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

