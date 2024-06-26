What Analysts Are Saying About FMC Stock

FMC (NYSE:FMC) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for FMC, revealing an average target of $68.29, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a 4.26% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $65.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive FMC is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $62.00 - Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $50.00 $53.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $81.00 $65.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $81.00 $79.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $65.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Raises Neutral $57.00 $55.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $79.00 $76.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FMC. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for FMC's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of FMC's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FMC analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About FMC

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

FMC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: FMC's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -31.71%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: FMC's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FMC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FMC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.