What Analysts Are Saying About Floor & Decor Hldgs Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 10 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $101.21, a high estimate of $119.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.66% increase from the previous average price target of $98.59.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Floor & Decor Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $95.00 $95.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $100.00 $97.50 David Bellinger Mizuho Raises Neutral $100.00 $98.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $95.00 $95.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $95.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $97.50 $100.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $118.00 $119.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $95.00 $95.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $119.00 $95.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Sell $80.00 - W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $100.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Floor & Decor Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Floor & Decor Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Floor & Decor Hldgs

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Floor & Decor Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Floor & Decor Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.91% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Floor & Decor Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Floor & Decor Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

