What Analysts Are Saying About Five9 Stock

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $77.42, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.89%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Five9 by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $58.00 $86.00 Lauren Lieberman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $70.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $81.00 $90.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $75.00 $90.00 Lauren Lieberman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five9. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Five9's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Five9's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Five9

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

A Deep Dive into Five9's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Five9's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Five9's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five9's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five9's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Five9's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.5, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

